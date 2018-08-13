3 non-locals caught molesting girl

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 12: Three non locals who claimed they are from Assam were caught reportedly while trying to exploit a girl in the early hours yesterday in the interior village of Joutung, Thanlon sub division, sources said.

The three men identified as Helal Ahmed, 23, Rafiquddin, 22 and Roshed Ahmed, 20 all hailing from Fatehpur village in Assam arrived at the village at about 5 am after halting the previous night at Thanlon, said a source.

They reportedly brought with them gas stoves and pressure cookers which they sold house to house.

The three men are travelling in a white Maruti Alto car bearing registration no. AS01D 5188.

At Joutung in one of the houses they came across a 16 year old girl and just her grandmother as companion.

The men then forcibly touched the girl’s private parts, removed her clothes and tried to force themselves on her but the granny somehow managed to raised an alarm to save her granddaughter from being raped.

A good number of villagers then rounded up the three with some sections already deciding to even burn their vehicle but several of the village eilders restrained them from taking any extreme step said another source.

Later that day, the Village Authority allowed the men to leave after slapping a fine of Rs 30k and without registering any complaint to the police. The men then immediately left the State via Sinzawl village to the neighbouring State of Mizoram, added the source.

There are no reports of the girl’s family or any other entity filing an FIR over the incident till the time of filing this report.