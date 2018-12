By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 12 : Three players of Pencak Silat Association of Manipur are in the Indian team for the World Pencak Silat Championship 2018 which will begin tomorrow (December 13 ) under the aegis of International Pencak Silat Federation in Singapore. The tournament will run till December 18.

The players who are in the Indian team are Naorem Boynao Singh for tending and tunggal event; H Bison and Th Johnson for ganda event.