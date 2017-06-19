30 houses swept away in Mizoram flood

AIZAWL, Jun 18 : Even as the flooding of Khawthlangtuipui River in Tlabung sub-division area in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh is gradually receding, many dwelling houses are still under water, sources from Tlabung said on Sunday.

A Tlabung based journalist Vanlalhriatpuia Khiangte said that at least 30 houses were swept away and over 70 others have been badly damaged in Tlabung sub-division area by the flash flood caused by incessant rains since June 12.

He said that over 650 houses in many villages within Tlabung sub-division area were inundated by the swelling of Khawthlangtuipui river and over 40 houses are still under water. Apart from dwelling houses, school buildings, Church buildings, an indoor stadium, ICDS centres, waiting sheds, VC houses, slaughter houses and some tea stalls have also been submerged by the flash flood, he said.

The water level has crossed some feet above the danger mark.

Khiangte said that at least nine houses in Tlabung town were swept away and 13 others have been damaged by the flash flood. Over 228 dwelling houses in the town were submerged during the peak of the flood, he added.

The journalist said that over 1500 families within Tlabung sub-division have been affected by the flood caused by overflowing of Khawthlangtuipui river.

The flooding of Khaw-thlangtuipui river has also submerged some boats, paddy fields and border out posts, Khiangte said, adding that the water level has been gradually receding.

Meanwhile, several families have been evacuated to community halls, school buildings, MSU offices, bazar buildings, temples and Government buildings.

While some of the affected families have returned to their houses, many are still staying in community halls as their houses need to be repaired, he added.

According to Khiangte, State Health Department and 159 battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) who are guarding the border took out rescue operation and provided free medical aids to the flood victims.

The flooding of Khawthlangtuipui River also wreaked havoc in Tlabung area disrupting power supply and drinking water supply. Many educational institutions have also been closed for one week as either being submerged by water or occupied by the evacuated families. The flash flood preceded by landslides also resulted in the death of ten people in the area. Khiangte said that people in Tlabung area faced drinking water problem as water supply was disrupted in the area due to the flash flood.

He said that the BSF personnel responded immediately to the situation by providing drinking water to villagers in all parts of the area.

Rescue operation is on full swing by NGOs, Government officials and security personnel, he added.

Meanwhile, a Tlabung based Young Chakma Association (YCA) called community work on Monday to repaint and re-construct houses that have been damaged by the flash flood.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had earlier told a press conference that a High Level Committee headed by Home Minister R Lalzirliana has been set up to assess the flood situation in the State, while the Central Government also assured aid to flood ravaged Mizoram and other North Eastern States.