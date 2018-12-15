30 projects approved under PMJVK

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 14: The Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved 30 different projects which would be implemented in minority concentrated districts/blocks of the State.

The 30 projects were approved after a series of meeting of the Ministry’s empowered committee which is headed by the Ministry’s Secretary as Chairman, informed a source.

The estimated cost of the 30 projects is Rs 73.52 crore.

The empowered committee held its 8th meeting on November 15 this year where a list of projects proposed by the State Government was deliberated at length. The projects include construction of community halls, hostels, school buildings, market complex, hunar hubs, water supply schemes, staff quarters etc.

As approved by the Ministry, 10 Sadbhav Mandap (community halls) will be constructed at Tipaimukh, Vangai Range, Tuibong, Sangaikot, Lungchong Meiphei of Ukhrul district, Khengjoy of Chandel district, Khoupum of Tamenglong district, Mao, Maram, Paomata and Purul of Senapati district at the cost of Rs 2.50 crore each.

For construction of these Mandaps, the Ministry has already sanctioned the Central share’s first instalment of Rs 6.75 crore at the rate of Rs 67.5 lakh each.

The empowered committee held its 9th meeting on November 29 where a list of another 18 projects proposed by the State Government was discussed.

Out of the 18 projects proposed by the State Government, the committee approved 11 projects, said the source.

The projects approved at the 9th meeting are mostly construction of girls hostels and school buildings and their total estimated cost is Rs 28.26 crore.

Central share’s first instalment of Rs 12.72 lakh has been sanctioned.

Nine other projects of total estimated cost Rs 20.26 crore were further approved by the empowered committee during its 10th meeting held on December 3.

These projects are mostly construction of 50-bedded hospitals, girls hostels and renovation of school buildings. For these projects, the Ministry has already sanctioned Central share’s first instalment of Rs 8.22 crore.

Notably, PMJVK was launched with the primary objective of developing infrastructure in districts/blocks where minority communities are concentrated.

The same scheme was earlier known as Multi Sectorial Development Programme before it was renamed PMJVK at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held on May 2 this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the chair. On the other hand, the PMJVK State level committee headed by the Chief Secretary as Chairman held its 15th meeting on December 11 in the Secretariat South Block.

The meeting decided to propose a number of projects to the Ministry for implementation during 2018-19.

The meeting also agreed to form five cluster of villages predominantly inhabited by minorities.

The five clusters of villages are Koirengei Cluster, Kairang-Khomidok Cluster, Hatta-Minuthong Cluster, Mayang Imphal Cluster and Wangoi Cluster.

The meeting further decided to submit a proposal for construction of a Sadbhav Mandap each at Ukhrul, Thoubal, Senapati, Chandel, Churachandpur and Tamenglong and a boys hostel at Molnoi, Chandel district.