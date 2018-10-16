31 Bangladeshis held in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Oct 15

As many as 31 Bangladeshi Nationals have been apprehended in Guwahati in Assam on Monday. The alleged illegal migrants were detained while they were on their way to Bangladesh via Agartala by Kanchenjunga Express, reported by the news agency ANI.

They were apprehended from Guwahati railway station’s platform number 1 by the railway police officials during a routine checking. When they were asked to present documents or any identity proofs, they could not provide any solid documents to ascertain their identities. They reportedly entered Guwahati on Sunday from Bangalore where they have been working for the last three years.

Furthermore, it is said that these Bangladeshi’s illegally entered India two-three years back from where they moved to Bengaluru, Karnataka in search of work.

“Today at around 10 am when the railway officials were conducting routine checking around the station, they found few suspicious people on the station. When they questioned them and asked to produce some IDs, they said that they were from Bangladesh and had come from Bangalore yesterday. They were going to their native village in Bangladesh,” said Guwahati’s Railway Police DSP, Iftekar Ali, speaking to Republic TV.

Republic TV spoke to one of the apprehended suspects who stated that ‘many other Bangladeshi families have been living in Bengaluru. They are doing petty jobs there for survival’.

“I was living with my family in Bengaluru. My family used to work as a house help in various homes there,” said one of the Bangladeshi Nationals.

This development has come months after the Assam Government released the second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30, 2018, in order to solve the problem of illegal immigrants in the country. As per the exercise, which was directly monitored by the Supreme Court, those who have entered Assam after March 24, 1971, will be viewed as illegal immigrants.

In September, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had said people excluded from the final list of Assam-specific National Register of Citizens would be de-franchised and deported to their country. BJP president Amit Shah has also categorically said that each illegal immigrant from Bangladesh would be made to leave the country. He had also triggered a row when he referred to the migrants as “termites”.

“The BJP Government will pick out each and every infiltrator,” Shah had said last month. Speaking at another rally, the BJP chief had said, “After forming the Government in 2019, the BJP will undertake a Nationwide identification of illegal infiltrators living in the country. The illegal infiltrators are acting like termites in this country. They are also causing problems in Delhi. Action against them should not worry any patriot.” Notably, the Supreme Court has said that Government authorities must not take any coercive action against those excluded from the draft Assam NRC. The top Court has also asked the Government to prepare a standard operating procedure for further course of action.

ANI and TNN