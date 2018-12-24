31st Manipur State Taekwondo Championship UTA emerge overall team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : UTA emerged overall team champions of the 31st Manipur State Taekwondo Championship 2018 which was held since December 20 under the aegis of All Manipur Taekwondo Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak.

UTA amassed a total of gold 24 gold, 17 silver and 24 medals to claim the team title while NSA finished runners up with 14 gold, 13 silver and 13 medals.

PTA claimed the sub-junior boys team title with 630 points while HTA were able to finished runners up with 576 points. UTA claimed the sub-junior girls team title on the back of 698 points while PTA with 570 points finished runners up.

Cadet boys team title went to NSA which managed 740 points while SAI-RC ended as runners up with 571 points. Junior Boys’ team title also went to UTA which bagged 773 points while SAI-RC managed 556 to bag the second runners up title. UTA also claimed the junior girls team title securing 416 points while NSA bagged the runners up title with 243 points.

UTA also bagged both senior titles claiming 998 points (men’s) and 899 points (women’s) while PTA (122 points) and SAI-RC (446 points) claimed the senior men’s and women’s title respectively.

Sub-Junior events

Sanachand of N of HTA bagged the gold medal in the sub-junior boys U-27 kg event getting the better of RK Leokanta Singh of PTA in the final while Kangla unit’s Maximus Thongbam and Lilong unit’s Sheikh Saad Rahman who made it upto the semis claimed the bronze medals.

The U-32 kg competition saw A Prithiviraj of UTA defeat L Sanjit of HTA in the final to claim the gold medal. Semi-finallists, S Ranjenba of NSA and T Brainyson of PTA were able to jointly claimed the bronze medals.

HTA’s Th Taru prevailed over Kangla unit’s K Sonia in the junior girls’ U-24 kg final to pocket the gold medal while PTA’s Shine Taorem settled with the bronze medal.

In the U-29 kg category final, Marjing unit’s L Yaiphalembi managed to defeat Th Jayajecy of NSA to fetch the gold medal while Lilong unit’s SS Abema and UTA’s Kh Tomthinganbi jointly claimed the bronz medals.

Cadet events

L Bablu of SAI-RC claimed the cadet boys’ U-57 kg title after getting on top of Y Pobitro Singh of NSA while SAI-RC’s S Suresh and HTA’s T Khagemba were able to seal the bronze medals.

Cadet girls’ U-51 kg title went to RK Resika Devi of UTA beating Prijaya Devi of NSA in the final while MM Shabanam of HTA and L Lucky Chanu of NSA finished with the bronze medals.

Junior events

P Bhopen of UTA laid his hand on the gold medal finishing first in the junior boys’ U-59 kg category event while B Rahul of SAI-RC who concede in the final settled with the silver medal. NSA’s Joychandra Th and S Trishul of Marjing unit bagged the bronze medal in the weight category.

Junior boys’ U-78 kg category gold medal went to Laishram Yaikhomba of NSA.

Junior girls U-52 kg category title was claimed by CTI’s N Elizabeth after beating S Bidyaluxmi of SAI-RC while Ruhani Sahanu of Lilong unit claimed the gold medal in the above 68 kg category.

Senior events

PTA’s N Bimolchand claimed a gold medal in the senior men’s U-68 kg category beating K Roshan of UTA in the final while Salam Bikramjit Singh of UTA claimed the U-87 kg category gold.

Senior women’s U-57 kg title was claimed by K Sabibi Chanu of UTA beating her unit mate S Tina in the final while M Tolika of UTA won the U-73 kg category gold with a triumph over N Diana Devi of CTI in the final.

UTA’s S Sushmita bagged the bronze medal in the U-73 kg category.

Valedictory function

The team champions, podium finishers of all age groups and weight categories were felicitated during the closing ceremony which was attended by Speaker, Y Khemchand; Deputy Speaker, Kongkham Robindro; Heikham Dingo, MLA, Sekmai AC, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, MLA Yaiskul AC and Bobby Waikhom, IAS, president All Manipur Taekwondo Association as dignitaries.

Altogether 354 athletes including (239 male and 115 female) from across 15 affiliated units took part in this championship.