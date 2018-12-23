31st Manipur State Taekwondo Championship UTA inch away from clinching team champions title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : UTA are inches away from claiming the team title in the 31st Manipur State Taekwondo Championship, 2018 being organised by All Manipur Taekwondo Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

UTA’s medal spree continued on the third day as they collected a total of 19 medals including 7 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals securing the top spot in the tally with 21 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

NSA are still following at the second spot with a total 13 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals while PTA are in the third spot with 10 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze medals.

3rd Day events

Sub-Junior Boys

S Tondonba of PTA claimed the Sub-Junior Boys U-23 kg event gold today by beating L Henba Meitei of Marjing unit in the final while UTA’s N Tuljit and Duke RK finished with the bronze medals after conceding in the semi-finals.

Ch Nikhal of HTA bagged the gold medal in the U-35 kg category event beating BM Abdul Hafiq of Sora unit while semifinalists K Niraj and Bidyananda Ph claimed the bronze medals.

S Rikison of NSA bagged the gold medal in the U-38 kg category event coming out on top of his compatriot Sh Devaraj while Ch Chinglensana of UTA and Kangabam Thanil of NSA finished with bronze medals.

Cadet Boys

In the Cadet boys U-41 kg category final, L Pradip of SAI-RC overcame UTA’s Kh Uttam to win the gold medal while Sahil Rana of Keishampat unit and Mutum Kebidin of PTA bagged the bronze medals jointly.

The cadet boys U-61 kg title went to Elton Laishram of SAI-RC while NSA’s H Shivaji bagged the silver medal after going down to the former in the final. Semi-finallists M Rajesh Singh of HTA and Kaigoulun James Lhouvum of NSA claimed the bronze medals.

PTA’s Kensing Mangang won the cadet boys U-65 kg title beating T Manglemba of SAI-RC in the final while Jetlee Chabungbam and Y Sanadananda had to contend with the bronze medals.

Junior Boys

Kh Johnson Singh of UTA bagged the gold medal in the junior boys U-73 kg final beating Saikhom James Singh of SAI-RC in the final while Km Abdul Wakil of Lilong unit finished with bronze medal.

Senior boys

M Jamesbond of UTA fetched the gold medal in the senior boys U-63 kg event beating his compatriot S Sanahal in the final while Md Shaheed Khan of Lilong Unit and Kangujam Naocha of SAI-RC bagged the bronze medals.

Senior boys’ U-74 kg title went to M Pareihanba of UTA beating his unit mate Ranbir M in the final while Sandeep Kumar Gupta of Keishampat unit and Rahul Kumar Mandal of CTI settled with the bronze medals.

Sub-Junior Girls

Tejshree Paonam of UTA overcame Th Thoibi Chanu of HTA in the sub-junior girls U-20 kg final to win the gold medal while Kh Malemnganbi of UTA and Kh Yaikhombi of PTA finished with the bronze medals.

N Sonia Devi of NSA won the sub-junior girls U-32 kg category gold beating PTA’s Sanjenbam Lanchenbi in the final while P Victoria of NSA and Angel Laimayum of UTA bagged the bronze medals.

The U-35 kg title of the same age group went to Telem Regiya Chanu of PTA who got the better of NSA’s Rupsa Karmakar while CTI’s N Martina and UTA’s M Sanathoi shared the bronze medals.

Cadet Girls

Ng Ashakiran won the gold medal in the cadet girls U-37 kg event while L Melody claimed the silver medal.

Th Sarbina of HTA won the U-55 kg category gold beating NSA’s Kanchan Keisham while SAI-RC’s Angom Uttarani and Thoudam Jelly bagged the bronze medals. Y Abenao of UTA was able to get the U-59 kg category gold for cadet girls after coming out on top of H Maheshori of NSA in the final.

Junior Girls

Sapam Nancy of NSA bagged the junior girls U-46 kg gold medal beating Th Melody of UTA in the final while Priyanka Leitanthem of UTA claimed the U-63 category gold.

Senior Girls

UTA’s Thokchom Inaobi and S Salaingakpi won the gold and the silver medal for the senior girls U-53 event while Laishram Priya and Mutum Priya Devi of SAI-RC finished first and second in the U-62 kg event to win the gold and the silver medal respectively.

The championship which is being participated by 354 athletes will conclude tomorrow.