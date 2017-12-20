32 NEC funded projects lined up in State

IMPHAL, Dec 19: As 32 project proposals submitted by the State Government to the North Eastern Council (NEC) have been retained, preparation of detailed project reports has started.

After the project proposals for the current financial year 2017-18 have been retained by NEC, Planning Department instructed departments concerned to complete DPRs at the earliest.

The total cost of the 32 projects is 130.50 crore. Out of this total cost, the State Government’s share is just Rs 8.65 crore while the remaining Rs 121.85 crore would be funded by NEC, informed a source.

While the costs of some projects would be shared between NEC and the State Government at the ratio of 90:10, some other projects would be fully funded by NEC.

Sector-wise investment would be Rs 19.50 crore in road infrastructure, Rs 33 crore in tourism, Rs 10 crore in sports, Rs 14 crore in education and social sector, Rs 23 crore in Public Health Engineering Department and Rs 31 crore in agriculture and allied fields.

The projects include construction of guest house at Palace Compound for hill village chiefs at the cost of Rs 7 crore.

Some other projects are construction of road from Mata village to Mission compound in Churachandpur district at the cost of Rs 6 crore, Tualnam to Daizang village road in Churachandpur district and construction of an RCC bridge at Muakot village in Churachandpur at the cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

Construction of a multipurpose cultural hall at Shirui (Rs 2 crore), cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants over 2400 acres in hill districts, processing and marketing (Rs 2 crore), construction of playground at Nungson Khullen, Ukhrul district (Rs 2 crore) and construction of sub-divisional level mini outdoor stadium at Chandel (Rs 2 crore) have also been listed.

Construction of a composite water supply plant at Koziirii and Likhurii in Senapati district (Rs 3 crore), augmentation of water supply scheme at Utongpokpi, Chandel district (Rs 2 crore), reinforcement of Chakpi river banks from Chakpikarong Keithel to Hringthe village (Rs 5 crore), construction of pick up weir over Thoubal river at Ringui junction, Ukhrul district (Rs 7 crore), cultivation of broom plants in Churachandpur district (Rs 2 crore), cultivation of orange and pulses in Tamenglong district (Rs 2 crore), cultivation of CC tea, processing and marketing at Senapati district (Rs 4 crore) and bamboo plantation and development of integrated bamboo nursery at Hundung Khullen Phungyar (Rs 2 crore) are some other projects which have been lined up.

Some other projects which would be taken up in the valley include construction of Koirengei-Sangakpham road through Achanbigei, Kontha Khabam and Ahallup (Rs 5 crore), construction of Pheidinga-Awang Khunou Mamang Leikai road through Mayang Langjing, Lambal, Haorang Sabal and Tharoijam (Rs 4 crore), construction of Science Block of Liberal College, Luwangshangbam (Rs 5 crore), development of Heirok Higher Secondary School (Rs 3 crore), development of Ram Krishna Mission School, Imphal West (Rs 2 crore), development of tourism infrastructure at Marjing Hills (Rs 5 crore), development of tourism infrastructure at Tumu Hills, Kakching district (Rs 5 crore), development of eco-tourism parks at Sokvao, Ukhrul district and Andro, Imphal East district (Rs 12 crore), establishment of fitness centre at Khurai Konsam Leikai (Rs 3 crore) and construction of indoor mini stadium at Luwangshangbam (Rs 3 crore).

The projects retained by NEC also include development of Nungkot Sarbei Machengpat eco-system at Rs 9 crore and establishment of model floriculture centres at Siroy, Sendra and Panam Garden at the cost of Rs 9 crore.

The 32 projects submitted by the State Government were approved at meeting chaired by the NEC Secretary on November 13.

Subsequently, the Planning Department has instructed all departments concerned to submit DPRs by December 20, conveyed the source.