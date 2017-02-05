32nd Hajari and Tombi Polo Tournament Khurai Polo, Ex Polo enter last four stage

IMPHAL, Feb 4 : Khurai Polo Club and Ex Polo Club overcame their respective opponents in the quarter finals of the 32nd Hajari and Dr N Tombi State Polo tournament at Mapal Kangjeibung and entered the last four stage of the tournament today.

The tournament which began from January 28 is participated by 27 teams and is organised by Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association.

In the first quarter final match of the day, Khurai Polo Club scripted a convincing 4-0 win against Imphal Riding Club.

The first chukker went off with neither team able to score, but in the second chukker Khurai Polo Club went on the attack and managed to sound the board three times through L Samson, T Roshan and K Jogendra.

In the final chukker, L Samson was at it again when he managed to score once more to take the final score to 4-0.

In the second quarter final match of the day, Ex Polo Club-A demonstrated greater skill and better ball control to carve out a 8-4 win against their rival, MPSC-B.

In the first chukker, Ex Polo Club-A scored through Tolongkhomba, L Atangba, and Th Jacob while in the second chukker the goals came from H Muhindro, Th Jacob (two) and in the third chukker Th Jacob scored once more and in the final chukker L Atangba scored.

For MPSC-B, the goals were scored by T Pradipkumar (two) and Th Kaoba (two) in the second and third chukker.