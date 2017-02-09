32nd N Hazari and Dr N Tombi Polo Tournament MPSC-A overcome KPC to be crowned champs

IMPHAL, Feb 8 : Manipur Police Sporting Club-A eked out a narrow win against Khurai Polo Club to emerge champions of the 32nd N Hazari and Dr N Tombi Polo Tournament at Mapal Kangjeibung today.

The two teams were evenly matched but MPSC-A managed to find the chinks in the defence of KPC and they opened the account of the match in the 1.12th minute when H Abung sounded the board.

S Bimol chipped in with another goal for MPSC-A in the 6.15th minute to help his team take a 2-0 lead. H Abung was at it again when he scored in the 6.53rd minute to help his team take a big 3-0 lead.

KPC managed to pull back a goal in the 7.03rd minute when O Roger found the target.

In the second chukker MPSC scored early in the .48th minute when L Thomson of KPC scored an own goal to gift one more goal to the police team.

H Abung was at it again when he sounded the board in the 6.50th minute.

Trailing by one goal to five goals, KPC played to a plan in the third and final chukker and soon their efforts yielded fruits when L Thomson found the target in the 1.35th minute and 6.48th minute.

Thomson was ably assisted O Roger who scored a brace in the 2.58th minute and again at 5.41st minute.

On the other hand S Bimol of MPSC-A scored one more in the 4.20th minute to ensure that the match ended in favour of the police team by the margin of 6-5 goals.

The winner walked away with a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and a trophy while the runners up had to settle for Rs 30,000 and a trophy.

60 years old M Manihar of Ibudhou Thangjing Club was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award with a cash component of Rs 5000.

Veterans Ksh Joykumar of Mayang Imphal and Yumnam Jila of Waheng Khuman were also feted at the end of the match today.