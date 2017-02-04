32nd N Hazari & Dr Tombi State Polo MPSC-C, ESC-A and MPSC-A storm into Quarter Final

IMPHAL, Feb 3: MPSC-C thrashed X Polo Club-B 5-1 today in the first quarter final match of the ongoing 32nd N Hazari & Dr Tombi State Polo at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal.

ESC-A defeated KRYPSA, Naoremthong 6-4 while MPSC- A drubbed Chingkheihunba Polo Club 9-2 in the second and third match respectively.

In the first match played between X Polo Club- B and MPSC-C, both the sides were unable to score any goal in the first chakkar.

However, M Kuber of X Polo Club-B opened the goal account of his team in the second chakkar giving his team 1-0 lead over MPSC-C. But, in the second half, MPSC-C started dominating the match with Th Romen and S Abung scoring one apiece in the third chakkar. In the last chakkar, Th Romen added one more goal while M Vevekanand scored two additional goals for the team ensuring a comfortable win against X Polo Club 5-1 to storm into the quarter final.

S Bimol and Th Kaoba conducted the match.

In the match played between ESC-A and KRYPSA, N Pravin and Th Mocha scored one goal each in the first chakkar while K Samananda scored two goals for ESC . Th Mocha contributed one more goal and K Samananda further scored two goals in the second chakkar to make the total score 6 for ESC.

KRYPSA opened its goal account in the second chakkar through a goal from S Arunkumar. The team scored another goal through N Alex in the third chakkar, while S Dipak and Dollar Soram added one goal each in the fourth chakkar which made the scoreline 6-4 at the end of the match .

S Girimohon and Th Basanta conducted the second match.

In the last match, Th Abung Khuman scored a goal in the first chakkar for MPSC-A. Two more goals were added in the second chakkar by S Bimol and M Tarun. A suicidal goal from Y Suraj of Chingkheihunaba Polo Club-A made the scoreline 4-0 before H Abung added another.

MPSC-A pumped in two more goals in the third chakkar through M Jawan and S Bimol while Y Binoy added two more goals to make the total score 9.

L Suresh and N Bablu pulled back two goals for Chingkheihunba Polo Club-A in the third and last chakkar respectively.

Imphal Riding Club and Khurai Polo Club will play in the first quarter-final at 1 pm tomorrow while MPSC-B will take on X Polo Club-A in the second quarter final match tomorrow.