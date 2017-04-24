33rd State Age group Aquatic c’ship ends CSC crowned champions

IMPHAL, Apr 23: Tallying a total of 26 medals including 12 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze, Central Swimming Club (CSC), Wangkhei emerged the overall team champions of the 33rd State Age group Aquatic championship 2017 organised by Manipur Swimming Association at Khuman Lampak swimming pool.

A total of 15 affiliated units participated in the championship. With 8 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals, Maharaj Garibniwaz Memorial Club (MGMC), Wangkhei were declared the runners up.

The prize distribution cum closing ceremony of the championship today was attended by Dr RK Ranjan Singh, Retd Registrar, MU; Y Budhachandra Singh, Jt secretary, Swimming Federation of India, Dr O Nobo Singh, retired Jt Director of Agriculture and Th Shyamsunder Singh, retd SP (CB) as the chief guest, guests of honour and president respectively.

