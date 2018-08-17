33rd State Level Cheibi Championship kicks off at Khuman Lampak

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 16 : The 1st Shintakpurel Mana and the 33rd State Level Cheibi Championship kicked off today at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in the presence of Narengbam Samarjit Singh, chairman and managing director, Salai Holding Private Limited; Okram Manglem Meitei, president All Manipur Cheibi Association; Saikhom Noidiya Mangang, Shintakpurel Thang-Ta; L Kokngang Singh, chairman, Syllabus Committee, Manipur Martial Arts and Paonam Gunindro, Professor, Manipur University as presidium members.

Speaking as the chief guest, N Samarjit stressed on the importance of screening of thang-ta or cheibi players before they are given training as these subjects cannot be taken lightly. Stating that lack of knowledge of the rich heritage and abundance of resources in the State is slowly erasing the sense of Nationalism and love for the State, Samarjit urged the growing generation to study the current situations, geography and history of the State thoroughly. The sense and attachment to the Manipuri soil will resurface only when we take the matter seriously into account, he added.

He also highlighted the historical importance of Thang-Ta on the occasion.

Saikhom Noidiya Mangang, Shintakpurel Thang-Ta, said ” If we get the insight of Thang-Ta, we wont be still dependent on others. We need to cease the idea of individualism and stressed more collective consciousness so as to be independent”.

The inaugural programme also saw the chief guest lighting up the inaugural lamp and hoisting up of the All Manipur Cheibi Association’s flag. The championship will see around 300 players from across 21 thang-ta units of the State compete in the many weight and age categories till August 19.