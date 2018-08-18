33rd State Level Cheibi Championship MIISIKHOLL emerge mini girls team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17 : MIISIKHOLL mini girls team bagged a total of 1 gold and 1 silver medal to emerge champions and claim the Hijam Ongbi Shyama Devi memorial trophy at the 1st Shintakpurel Ningshing Mana and the 33rd State Level Cheibi Championship being organised by All Manipur Cheibi Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak.

The day also saw BIKOM and IKTTA jointly claim the mini boys title and seal the Okram Ongbi Lenou Devi memorial trophy winning one gold medal each.

Mini Girls

MIISIKHOLL’s Lairenlakpam Prithimalana bagged the 20-25 kg category title for mini girls while MHLSS’s Meghna bagged the silver medal. MEEHULS-A’s A Yaichenbi and EEA-A’s S Millionaire claimed the bronze medals.

A Milky of MITACI won the 25-30 kg category gold beating M Elika of MIISIKHOLL while MEEHULS-B’s W Linthoingambi and MEEHULS-B’s A Poinunganbi claimed the bronze medals.

Mini Boys

BIKOM’s K Chinglensana bagged a gold medal in the 20-25 kg category for mini boys while MEEHULS-A’s O Yohenba claimed the silver medal. MISIKHOLL’s L Lanchenba and JIDICA’s M Max won the bronze medals.

Ksh Manimatum of IKTTA won the 23-30 kg category gold beating K Lanchenba of Liklam while MEEHULS-B’s K Srinivash and EEA-A’s Divas claimed the bronze medals.

Sub-Junior boys

KCA’s W Arjun and MISIKHOLL’s K Rohit claimed the gold and the silver medal respectively in the 30-37 kg category event for sub-junior boys while EEA’s Y Sanayaima and JIDICA’s T Rojit clinched the bronze medals.

Sub-Junior Girls

EEA-A’s L Sananu claimed the gold medal in the sub-junior girl’s 30-37 kg category event beating Kh Alina of MEEHULS-A in the final while MISIKHOLL’s N Surbala and MHLSS’s T Roshita won the bronze medals.