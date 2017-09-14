3,41,652 individual sanitary latrines constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission

IMPHAL, Sep 13 (DIPR): Under the flagship Programme of the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission (GRAMIN), 3,41,652 numbers of individual household latrine were constructed particularly in the rural areas of the State. 329 sanitary complex, 3919 numbers of school toilets and 1201 numbers of Angawadi toilets has also been constructed. Moreover, 3919 numbers of government schools, 1201 Angawadis of Manipur are to be provided sanitary latrine by October 2, 2019.

In addition, there are another 40,482 numbers of dysfunctional toilets in the state. Until these dysfunctional toilets are also making functional, achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) state will not be possible. For this, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of India will sanction Rs.48.57 crore.

It is worth to recall that the Public Health Engineering Department, Government of Manipur deals with Planning, Investigation, Project formulation, Implementation and also Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of created assets, for water supply, Imphal sewerage and also implement the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) in the State of Manipur.

The present estimated population of Imphal City including Greater Imphal, en-route habitations, urban fringe area is estimated as 6.65lakhs (2017) and is expected to reach 8.705 lakhs by 2031. The present water demand is calculated to be 120.48 MLD (2017) and requirement by the year 2031 will be 152.142 MLD. Even though the present installed capacity is 104.25 MLD, the actual production is hardly about 80.00 MLD.

To meet the demand at the rate of 135 lpcd for a design period upto 2031, the Government of Manipur has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for “Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area” with estimated cost of Rs. 89.75 crore since Phase-I was sanctioned under the transition phase of JNNURM during January 2014. Under this project, reconstruction of nine Water Treatment Plant at i) Koirengei ii) Khuman Lampak iii) Minuthong (Kangla) iv)Porompat v) Chinga vi) Canchipur vii) Singda viii)Kangchup and ix)Kangchup extension and one Zonal Reservoir at Sangakpham etc. are in progress and earlier targeted to be completed by March 2017 but because of the indefinite economic blockade the work has been delayed.

Hence, phase – II of the project amounting to Rs. 175.81 crore has also been taken up under AMRUT and approved by the Ministry on March 2016. As per the guideline of AMRUT, Water Supply is the first priority and as suggested by the Centre, replacement of distribution network only within the Imphal Municipal Council area with an estimated cost of Rs.175.81 crore is to be taken up in three phases with project duration of three years through MAHUD and IMC. MAHUD and IMC have decided to implement the project by PHED as deposit work as they do not have the necessary technical manpower.