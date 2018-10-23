34th N Hazari & Dr N Tombi State Polo Tournament 2018 begins

Imphal, Oct 22 (DIPR)

Education, Labour & Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam today declared the 34th N Hazari & Dr N Tombi State Polo Tournament, 2018 open at Mapal Kangjeibung. The tournament organized by the Manipur Horse Riding & Polo Association will see thirty-one polo clubs from Manipur competing for the top honours in a span of 30 matches.

Quoting ‘We Gave the World the Game of Polo’, the Minister emphasized that regular matches and tournaments need to be organized to preserve the Pony and popularize the game. He said that for the State of Manipur, Polo is not only a game or sport but, is the symbol of tradition. Therefore it is a must that the soul of the game, the Pony, should be nurtured.

In the opening match, Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club saw off Samadon Ayangba Polo Club by 4-2 goals. The first goal of the Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club was struck by Sarangthem Abung Jersey number 1 in the third chukker before striking another in the fourth chukker. Kakyenpainam Pandit and Sh Rohin Sharma struck one goal each in the fourth chukker to help Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club seal the 4-2 win.

Samadon Ayangba Polo Club’s goals were hit by G Girimohon Singh and H Herojit Singh Jersey in the fourth chukker.

The opening ceremony of the tournament which will end on November 7 was also attended by Ksh Chourjit honourary president, Manipur Pony Association and Dr Monica Naorem as functional president and guest of honour in the presence of members of Manipur Polo Association and other Polo lovers.