34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship Central Swimming Club emerge overall team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 6 : Central Swimming Club (CSC) claimed the overall team champions title of the 34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship being organised by Manipur Swimming Association at Khuman Lampak Swimming Pool with a haul of 35 medals including 18 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals. MGMC, Wangkhei were able to finish runners up with a total of 8 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals while TYC finished third with 2 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.

The valedictory function of the championship participated by around 300 swimmers, divers and water polo players was graced by H Vikram Singh, MD HVS Construction Material Private Limited ; Y Budhachandra, joint secretary, Swimming Federation of India; Y Bonny, DYSO Imphal East and Th Shyamsunder Singh, president Manipur Swimming Association as dignitaries who also felicitated the participants. Highlights of today’s event

Group 2 Boys : Hiren Sagolshem of MGMC bagged the gold medal in the group 2 boys 50 m freestyle event with a time of 26.35 seconds while his compatriot S Punsiba bagged the silver medal bytaking 28.29 seconds. H Alish of CSC bagged the bronze medal in this event.

Group 3 Boys : In the 50 m freestyle event for Group 3 boys, Rahul of MGMC won the gold medal with a time of 30.85 seconds while Mahananda of the same unit finished second by taking 30.96 seconds. CSC’s M Rakesh bagged the bronze medal by taking 31.19 seconds.

In the 50 m breaststroke event for the same group, Mahanando took 35.86 seconds to fetch the gold medal while Reekendar Achom of NLM and Th Tomshi of TYC bagged the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

Group 4 Boys : H Naoba Sharma of CSC claimed the gold medal in the Group 4 boys 50 m freestyle event with a time of 33.27 seconds while NLM’s Rishi Achom and TYC’s Sarsanda Philem finished second and third.

In the 50 m breaststroke event, H Noaba added another gold for his unit with a time of 43.29 seconds while Richie Achom and E Topper Henthoiba of NLM settled for the silver and the bronze medals.

Group 5 Boys : Laitonjam Lanchenba of CSC opened the medal account in the 50 m backstroke event with a time of 46.73 seconds while his compatriots, K Stephen and Donba Sharma claimed the silver and the bronze medals.

In the 50 m freestyle event of the same age group Donba of CSC clinched the gold medal by taking 40.75 seconds while Laitonjam Lanchenba and K Stephen of the same unit bagged the silver and the bronze medals.

Group 3 Girls : ESU’s Yaiphabi Thoudam won the 50 m backstroke event gold by taking 37.56 seconds. MGMC’s Laitonjam Jessica and NLM’s I Lena claimed the silver and the bronze medals. Yaiphabi aslo claimed 50 m freestyle events title with a time of 43.29 seconds.

Group 4 Girls : In the 50 m freestyle event for group 4 girls, K Kebashi of TYC laid her hands on the gold medal with a time of 38.90 seconds while CSC’s Laitonjam Ritika Chanu and NLM’s Enjalia finished second and third. In the 50 m backstroke event for the same age group, L Ritika claimed the gold medal with a time of 44.09 seconds while K Kebashi and H Enjalia bagged the silver and the bronze medal.