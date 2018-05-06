34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship CSC continue to lead medal tally with 21 medals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 5 : Central Swimming Club (CSC) are leading the medal tally with 13 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 1 bronze medals in the 34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship organised by Manipur Swimming Association at Khuman Lampak Swimming Pool while MGMC are rallying closely with 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Swimming

Group 2 boys : CSC’s H Alish opened its account in the 50 m backstroke event stage today by finishing first with a time of 34.70 seconds while WYLCA’s L Velenjit and MGMC’s Ng Rahul finished second and third.

In the 100 m freestyle event for the same group, Hiren of MGMC clocked 58.33 seconds to finish first while H Alish of CSC and S Punsiba of MGMC claimed the second and third spots.

In the 400 m freestyle event, Anil Chhetri of MGMC claimed the first spot with a time of 5:14.48 seconds while Ng Rahul and Jarlin Th of TYC were able to finished second and third.

Group 3 Boys : CSC’s L Rakesh win the 100 m freestyle with a time of 1:08.17 seconds while MGMC’s Rahul Sagolshem and Mahananda Thokchom finished second and third.

In the 100 m breaststroke event, Mahananda Thokchom clinched the title with a time of 1:18.62 seconds while NLM’s Rikendra Achom and Telheiba Soram claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

Group 4 Boys : In the 50 M breaststroke event for Group 4 boys, H Naoba Sharma of SCS claimed the gold by clocking at 38.69 seconds while Rishi Achom of NLM bagged the silver medal. H Telheiba of MGMC won the bronze medal in this event.

In the 100 m freestyle event, Naoba again clinched gold by finishing the course in 1: 14.50 seconds while Rishi Achom of NLM and Shartha Philem of TYC claimed the second and the third place.

Group 5 Boys : In the 200 m individual medley event, H Dhomba of CSC clocked at 3:44.83 seconds to win the gold medal while his compatriot Laitonjam Lanchenba and K Stephen finished second and third.

Group 2 Girls : In the girls 50 m butterfly event, Dekalu Th Panmei of CSC fetched a gold medal with a time of 33.89 seconds while K Urbashi of TYC and Yaifabi of MGMC finished second and third.

Group 3 Girls : L Jessica of MGMC won the gold in the 100 m freestyle event for Group 3 girls by taking 1:17.88 seconds while M Binita Chanu of MGMC and N Nelsy of SEDOC claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

Diving

Diving event of the championship begin today and MGMC are leading the tally with 2 golds and 3 silvers.

Group 3 boys : L Dickson of Ideal Club Tera won the gold medal in the group 3 boys competition with 228.50 points while Parish Panganba of MGMC claimed the silver medal.

Group 2 boys : M Noorjit Meitei of MGMC claimed the gold securing 299.50 points while K Nongpoknganba of the same unit bagged the silver medal.

Group 1 boys : Swamikumar won the second gold for MGMC medal with a total score of 233.95 points while Ksh Arjun of the same unit claimed the silver medal.