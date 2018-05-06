34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship CSC continue to lead medal tally with 21 medals

By on No Comment

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, May 5 : Central Swimming Club (CSC) are leading the medal tally with 13 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 1 bronze medals in the 34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship organised by Manipur Swimming Association at Khuman Lampak Swimming Pool while MGMC are rallying closely with 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.
Swimming
Group 2 boys : CSC’s H Alish opened its account in the 50 m backstroke event stage today by finishing first with a time of 34.70 seconds while WYLCA’s L Velenjit and MGMC’s Ng Rahul finished second and third.
In the 100 m freestyle event for the same group, Hiren of MGMC clocked 58.33 seconds to finish first while H Alish of CSC and S Punsiba of MGMC claimed the second and third spots.
In the 400 m freestyle event, Anil Chhetri of MGMC claimed the first spot with a time of 5:14.48 seconds while Ng Rahul and Jarlin Th of TYC were able to finished second and third.
Group 3 Boys : CSC’s L Rakesh win the 100 m freestyle with a time of 1:08.17 seconds while MGMC’s Rahul Sagolshem and Mahananda Thokchom finished second and third.
In the 100 m breaststroke event, Mahananda Thokchom clinched the title with a time of 1:18.62 seconds while NLM’s Rikendra Achom and Telheiba Soram claimed the silver and the bronze medal.
Group 4 Boys : In the 50 M breaststroke event for Group 4 boys, H Naoba Sharma of SCS claimed the gold by clocking at 38.69 seconds while Rishi Achom of NLM bagged the silver medal. H Telheiba of MGMC won the bronze medal in this event.
In the 100 m freestyle event, Naoba again clinched gold by finishing the course in 1: 14.50 seconds while Rishi Achom of NLM and Shartha Philem of TYC claimed the second and the third place.
Group 5 Boys : In the 200 m individual medley event, H Dhomba of CSC clocked at 3:44.83 seconds to win the gold medal while his compatriot Laitonjam Lanchenba and K Stephen finished second and third.
Group 2 Girls : In the girls 50 m butterfly event, Dekalu Th Panmei of CSC fetched a gold medal with a time of 33.89 seconds while K Urbashi of TYC and Yaifabi of MGMC finished second and third.
Group 3 Girls : L Jessica of MGMC won the gold in the 100 m freestyle event for Group 3 girls by taking 1:17.88 seconds while M Binita Chanu of MGMC and N Nelsy of SEDOC claimed the silver and the bronze medal.
Diving
Diving event of the championship begin today and MGMC are leading the tally with 2 golds and 3 silvers.
Group 3 boys : L Dickson of Ideal Club Tera won the gold medal in the group 3 boys competition with 228.50 points while Parish Panganba of MGMC claimed the silver medal.
Group 2 boys : M Noorjit Meitei of MGMC claimed the gold securing 299.50 points while K Nongpoknganba of the same unit bagged the silver medal.
Group 1 boys : Swamikumar won the second gold for MGMC medal with a total score of 233.95 points while Ksh Arjun of the same unit claimed the silver medal.

34th State Age Group Aquatic Championship CSC continue to lead medal tally with 21 medals added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.