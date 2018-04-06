34th State Aquatic C’ship to begin from May 4

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5: Manipur Swimming Association will organise the 34th State age Group Aquatic Championship 2018 at Aquatic Sports Complex, Khuman Lampak from May 4 to 6.

The association further notified that the process of age verification of the intending swimmers, divers and water polo players will be performed at the Forensic Medical Department, RIIMS, Lamphel on April 9.

Further details may be had from the office of the association said a press release issued by the association.