35th Men’s State Level Polo X Polo and MPSC-A roll into semi-finals with convincing wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 29 : X Polo Club and MPSC-A defeated their respective rivals to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing 35th Men’s State Level Polo Tournament 2018-19 organised by All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the first quarter final match of the tourney, X Polo Club secured an easy 8-2 win over Paradise Polo Club riding on L Atangba and L Tolongkhomba.

X Polo Club led the first chukker 3-1 with goals coming from L Atangba, K Bhogendra and Th Jacop. The only goal of Paradise Club in this chukker was scored by RK Parushmani who also scored the other in the last chukker.

L Atangba showed his great riding skill and scoring prowess as he scored twice in the second chukker while L Tolongkhomba grabbed a goal to make it 6-1.

Atangba then chipped his last goal in the third chukker before Tolongkhomba had his second and the team’s last goal in the last chukker to finish the game 8-2.

Elsewhere in the second quarter final match, MPSC-A thrashed K&MM Riding School-A by 10-6 goals as Th Roshan and S Bimol were at their best forms.

It was a neck to neck start as both MPSC-A and K&MM RS played out a 2-2 draw in the first chukker. Rh Roshan and H Abung Khuman scored one goal each for the Police side in this chukker while S Muhindro and O Rozer chipped in one goal each for the losing side.

The second chukker however witnessed MPSC-A race ahead to take a 6-4 lead with two goals coming from Th Roshan and one each from Th Ranjit and S Bimol against one goal each from S Muhindro and O Rozer of K&MM RS.

Th Roshan banged in his fourth goal in the third chukker while S Bimol scored a goal in the third chukker before scoring his third in the last chukker to hand their team a comfortable 10-6 win and a place in the last 4 round. L Thomson of K&MM Riding School scored the remaining two goals in the third and the fourth chukker.

Chingkheihunba Polo Club will meet Tekcham Polo Club in the 3rd quarter final match at 1 pm tomorrow while NYPC will take on MPSC-B latter at 2 pm.