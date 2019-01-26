35th Men’s State Polo K&MM RS-A, MPSC-A gallop into quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 25 : K&MM RS-A and MPSC-A defeated their respective rivals to seal their quarter final berth at the ongoing 35th Men’s State Level Polo Tournament 2018-19 organised by All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung today.

K&MM RS-A made their way into the quarter final today by trouncing Khurai Polo Club by 8-0 goals. Thomson, Rozer and H Munindro shone today scoring 2 goals each while L Tarun and N Anish scored one goal each to complete the 8-0 demolition.

L Thomson, L Tarun and O Rozer scored one goal each to give K&MM RS a 3-0 in the first chukker while H Munindro scored the lone goal in the second chukker to make it 4-0 at the break.

L Thomson and O Rozer then continued the onslaught scoring one goal each in the third chukker to make it 6-0 past the khurai side and it were N Anish and O Rozer who chipped in one goal each in the last chukker.

In the other pre-quarter final match of the day, MPSC-A spanked DGAR Polo team by 13-3 goals to book the quarter final berth.

Team captain of MPSC-A, S Bimol opened up the scoring for the team in the first chukker itself and went on to score 4 more goals. H Abungkumar then joined the party and registered 5 goals in his name before T Roshan chipped in 2 more goals. Th Ranjit and M Jawan also scored one goal each against the DGAR side which managed only three goals through Kh Sushilo (2 goals) and Kh Chandrakumar Singh (1 goal).

Yesterday, X Polo Club trounced MPSC-C by 12-2 goals while Paradise Polo Club edged out K&MM RS-B by 5-4 goals to cruise into the last 8 round of the competition.

Chingkheihunba Polo Club-A will meet CRPF Polo Club in the next pre-quarter final match on January 27 at 1 pm and SAN-A will play Tekcham Polo Club latter at 2 pm.