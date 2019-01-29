35th Men’s State Polo NYPC, MPSC-B complete quarter finals line up

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 28 : Nagamapal Youth Polo Club (NYPC) and MPSC-B defeated their respective rivals today to complete the quarter final line up of the ongoing 35th Men’s State Level Polo Tournament 2018-19 organised by All Manipur Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung today.

In the first pre-quarter final match of the day, NYPC defeated KRYPHSA by 4-1 goals riding on goals scored by Chaoba (2), L Rohit (1) and Soram Dollar (1).

The lone goal of the losing side was scored by Swarankumar in the third chukker.

In the last pre-quarter final match of the tournament, MPSC-B edged out Samurou Polo Club by 7-5 goals.

T Pradipkumar and O Suresh scored one goal each to give MPSC-B a 2-0 lead in the first chukker while Y Binoy chipped in another in the second chukker to make it 3-0. Samurou Polo Club however pulled back three goals, all scored by Ak Ibomcha to make it 3-3 at the break.

Kh Nongpoknganba scored two goals and O Suresh grabbed a goal in the third chukker for MPSC-B against a goal by O Paikhomba of the Samurou side to take a 6-4 lead while Nongpoknganba scored the last goal before Paikhomba of the opponent team found a goal to make it 7-5 at the end.

Quarter final fixture

Jan 29 : X Polo Club vs Paradise Polo Club at 1 pm; K&MM RS vs MPSC-A at 2 pm

Jan 30 : Chingkheihunba Polo Club vs Tekcham Polo Club at 1 pm and NYPC vs MPSC-B at 2 pm.