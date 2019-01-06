35th Men’s State Polo tourney DG-AR, CRPF advance into next round

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5 : DG-AR notched up an emphatic 11-1 victory over SAN-B while CRPF posted a 3-0 win over ESC-B today at Mapal Kangjeibung to move into the next round of the 35th Men’s State Level Polo Tournament 2018-19 being organised by All Manipur Polo Association.

The first match of the day saw DG-AR start the game in an authoritative manner to take a 4-1 lead in the first chukker before making it 11-1 at the end.

DG-AR’s Riyakat took the centre stage of this one sided match topscoring 4 goals alone while Kh Chandrakumar chipped in 3 goals and Th Premananda hit twice. Kh Sushilo and Abdul Malik were also able to find their names on the scoresheet adding one goal each for the AR team. The only goal of the SAN-B was scored by K Leishemba in the first chukker.

Elsewhere in the second match, W Diken shone in the match scoring all three goals for CRPF against ESC-B today to secure their next round berth.

SAN-A will meet Tentha Polo Club in the next match on January 7 at 1 pm while Nagamapal Youth Polo Club will take on Ibudhou Marjing Khubam Kanba Lup at 2 pm.