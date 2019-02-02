35th Men’s State Polo X Polo Club to meet CHPC-A in final showdown

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 1 : Chingkheihunba Polo Club-A (CHPC) trounced Nagamapal Youth Polo Club by 6-2 goals in the second semi-final match to set up final date of the ongoing 35th Men’s State Level Polo Tournament with X Polo Club which drubbed MPSC-A by 8-2 goals today in the first semi-final match.

The first semi-final match of the tournament saw X Polo Club ride on Th Jacob, L Atangba and P Ojit to seal a convincing 8-2 win and a place in the final.

X Polo Club led the game from the beginning taking a 2-1 lead in the first chukker before a 4-2 lead at the break.

Th Jacop and P Ojit scored one goal each for X Polo Club in the first chukker against a single from T Roshan of MPSC-A.

Th Jacob and L Atangba were the scorers in the second chukker for the winning side while the second and the last goal of the Manipur Police side came through the stick of T Roshan.

The remaining chukkers saw MPSC-A ring in three changes but failed to consolidate a single goal while X Polo Club were enjoying the game to find four more goals, three by rider of the day L Atangba and another from P Ojit.

In the second semi-final match, CHPC-A dominated the proceedings to take a 4-0 lead till the third chukker.

Nagamapal Youth Polo Club (NYPC) grabbed two goals in the last chukker but it was too late for them to reduce the gap and eventually CHPC-A progressed into final with a comfortable 6-4 win.

Team captain Th Kaoba opened up the scoring for CHPC-A before A Basanta rode his way through to double their lead. A Basanta and Th Kaoba chipped in one goal respectively in the 2nd and the 3rd chukker to keep the scoreboard ticking one. Th Kaoba found yet another goal in the last chukker before P Jotin fired in the last goal for the team after Vimesh pulled off a goal. M Chaoba of NYPC fetched the consolation goal in the last minute to make it 2-6 at end.

The final match will be played on February 3 at 1.30 pm.