35th State Arm Wrestling C’ship, 2017 MYASA, EK Gym claim titles

IMPHAL, Apr 23: Securing 157 points in the men’s group, MYASA bagged the team champion title of the 35th State Arm Wrestling Championship, 2017 which concluded today at Community Hall Iranpham Thongkhong, OYC Complex. EK Gym secured a total point of 107 to claim the title in the women’s group.

The Runners Up of the men’s category was clinched by MPSC by securing 120 points while for women, the second position went to JNV, who secured 32 points.

L Paolinlong of MPSC bagged the Champion of the Champion for men. For women, the title went to M Memcha of MPSC.

In the 50 kg senior women’s category, K Premila of EK Gym and MPSC’s Rk Tamphasana won the 1st and 2nd position while in 55 kg category, MODEL Club’s P Jaya, EK Gym’s K Bindodini and Ksh Nandini were the top three best. L Chanchankumari and N Rojimala of EK Gym secured the 1st and 2nd positions respectively in the 60 kg while JNV’s S Delphy was adjudged the third.

MPSC’s M Memcha and Ch Parbati bagged the 1st and 2nd in the 70 kg while Ksh Shanta became third.

In the 80 kg, EK Gym’s Sh Aruna won the 1st while MPSC’s H Pigo and A Jaytibala of MILL were the 2nd and 3rd. Sh Shanti of EK Gym and Ksh Sushila of EK Gym bagged the 1st and 2nd in the Senior Women’s 80 kg above category.

In the Senior Men’s 55 kg category, Th Tomba of MYASA, Th Joykumar of EK Gym and Y Amarjit of YDO became the top three winners while in 60 kg, MPSC’s L Paolinlong, MYASA’s K Kirankumar and TYC’s Th Gobin have respectively secured the top three best.

MYASA’s Th Othelo and M Rama won the 1st and 2nd in the 65 kg while MABOY’s Th Yaiphaba finished the third. H Dipu of MYASA, S Arun of MABOY and L Chiteshwar of MPSC have also finished respectively as the top three bests in the 70 kg category. In the 75 kg, MYASA’s M Dilip and K Inao secured the 1st and 2nd while MPSC’s Kh Deveshwar was adjudged the third.

