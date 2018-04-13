36 hours strike

IMPHAL, Apr 12: Decrying the Government’s alleged apathy towards them, the All Manipur Surrender Welfare Association has called a 36 hour State-wide general strike from the midnight of April 15.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, All Manipur Surrender Welfare Association vice-president Abdul Latif said that they surrendered to the Government keeping faith in the Government’s surrender policy and the number of welfare programmes it promised.

However, none of the surrenderees have been given any benefit promised by the surrender policy.

Monthly stipends, one-time payment and prices of weapons they brought at the time of surrender have not been paid till date, he said.