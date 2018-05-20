36 hrs strike: No untoward incident so far

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 19: The 36 hours State-wide general strike called by the JAC Against the Unnatural Shifting of District Hospital, Imphal East from Sagolmang since 5 am today has been going without any untoward incident till the time of filing this report.

Even though the strike has little impact on Khwairamband Keithel and surrounding commercial centres, Khurai Lamlong Keithel wore a deserted look.

Roads were blocked at different places within Khundrakpam Assembly constituency by strike supporters.

Strike supporters blocked Imphal-Sagolmang road at Pourabi, Keibi Heikak Mapal and Tiger Camp by putting boulders and steel poles in the middle and across the road.

They also burnt tyres on the road. Similar scenes were witnessed on Imphal-Pangei-Sagolmang road at Khundrakpam, Sambei and Yumnam Khunou.

A large group of womenfolk staged a sit-in-protest at Sagolmang Keithel in support of the general strike.

Police teams were seen deployed at different places so as to thwart off any untoward incident.

The general strike will end at 5 pm tomorrow.