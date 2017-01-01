36th National Games to be held at Goa

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : The 36th National Games will be held at Goa in the month of November, 2017 and since the State teams participating in the National Games are selected from the National championships, as per qualification criteria fixed by the National Sports Federations, the Manipur Olympic Association has asked all sports bodies to prepare fully ahead of the National Games, 2017.

The disciplines to be included in the National Games are archery, aquatics, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach handball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoeing and kayaking, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, netball, rowing, shooting, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, yachting and rugby.