371A protest

IMPHAL, Sep 11: Sit in protests were held at three different locations of Khurai, namely Khurai Chaithabi Keithel Macha, Khurai Chandam Lampak and Khurai Popular High School ground today under the aegis of United Committee Manipur (UCM) against any move to extend Article 371A or any other similar provisions of the Indian Constitution in the State of Manipur.

The participants held placards containing slogans against any attempt to harm the integrity of the State, implementation of Sixth Schedule or extension of Article 371A in Manipur and demanding the Central Government to refrain from playing communal politics.