37th Inter District & 63rd State Level Open Badminton C’ship begins Bishnupur district emerge junior champions

Our Correspondent/ OSR

UKL/ IMP, Aug 22 : The much anticipated 37th Inter District & 63rd State Level Open Badminton Championship for both the junior & senior categories was declared open by Leishiyo Keishing, MLA Phungyar AC today at Bakshi Indoor Stadium, Dungrei Hungpung, Ukhrul. The four days event of badminton is the first of its kind held in Ukhrul. 124 players of various categories and age groups representing 8 districts which include Ukhrul, Senapati, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Chandel, Thoubal, Imphal West, Imphal East and MPSC will be competing in 10 different events at this championship.

Before the commencement of inaugural function of the championship, one minute silence was observed by all present in honour of M Lohni, former vice president of Manipur Badminton Association, who was expired on August 20 last.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Leishiyo maintained that sports have became essential part of our life and sporting activities not only help us in keep physically feet but also mentally sound. Adding that sports are another way to earn name and fame, he stressed on the importance of hard work and dedication to succeed.

Inborn talent with full dedication and constant practices with new innovative ideas and techniques will make a sportsperson successful and would ultimately bring laurel to the Nation, he continued.

M Isaac, vice chairman of Ukhrul, ADC, who attended the inaugural function as guest of honour remarked that organisation of more sporting events can help create an emotional harmony and unite hills and valleys in many ways. M Isaac on behalf of the Ukhrul, ADC expressed willingness to organise more sports events at their levels and highlighted that shortage of fund and lack of infrastructures are hindering their endeavours. He also promised to extend all sorts of support they could in organising the inter district and the State level event.

In the key note address, chairman of the Ukhrul District Badminton Association (UDBA) Tychicus Vashum expressed gratitude to the Manipur Badminton Association for allowing UDBA to host the grand event in Ukhrul. He added that such an event would help all players from across the districts to exchange their feelings and thoughts besides exposing their skills.

Kapangpam Zimik, Executive Member, ADC; Shyam Kumar, general secretary MBA and Augustine, joint secretary MBA and other also attended the inaugural function as dignitaries.

Bishnupur district claims junior title

The first day of the competition saw, Bishnupur District Badminton Association beat Imphal West District Badminton Association by 3-2 margin to clinch the junior team title.

Imphal West took a 2-0 lead over the Bishnupur side as Bidyasagar notched up an easy 21-12, 21-17 win over K Dinku of Bishnupur side in the boys’s singles final before Diana Leimapokpam overwhelmed Bishnupur’s Kh Roshni by 21-5, 21-15 sets but Bishnupur District’s men’s, women’s and mix doubles teams overcame the former to clinch the team title 3-2 margin.

K Dinku and Kh Manjit of Bishnupur district combined well to beat Imphal West’s Ph Kalvin and Nganba 21-5, 21-11 in the junior men’s doubles final while Kh Roshni and K Priya pulled off a 21-13, 14-21, 21-14 win over Imphal West’s Diana Leimapokpam and Velinda Huidrom in the junior women’s doubles final to level the competition at 2-2 before mix doubles team decided the winners.

In the mix doubles final, Bishnupur district’s Kh Manjit and K Priya overcame the pair of Bidyasagar and Huidrom Velinda 21-13, 22-20 and helped Bishnupur district seal the champions title for the category.

Imphal West cruised into the final with 3-1 over Thoubal District while Bishnupur secured 3-0 win against Churachandpur to meet Imphal West in the final.