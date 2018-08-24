37th Inter District & 63rd State Level Open Badminton C’ship Thoubal District Badminton Association lift Senior Inter-District Championship title

Imphal, Aug 23: Thoubal District Badminton Association emerged champions of Senior Inter-District Championship today after Bishnupur District Badminton Association lifted the junior Inter-district championship title yesterday of the 37th Inter District & 63rd State Level Open Badminton Championship which is underway under the aegis of Maninpur Badminton Association at Bakshi Indoor Stadium Dungrei Hungpung, Ukhrul.

A total of 140 players including six senior teams from Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul and Manipur Police Sports Club and five junior teams from Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts compete in this championship.

In the finals of Senior Men’s Inter-District championship, Thoubal District Badminton Association outclassed Bishnupur District Badminton Association by 3-1 margin to clinch the senior team title.