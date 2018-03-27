37th National Junior Kho Kho C’ship gets underway at Khangabok

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26 : The 37th National Junior Kho-Kho Championship was formally opened by Education Minister, Th Radheshyam Singh as chief guest in a grand function today at Basu Ground, Khangabok. The 5 day National champion-ship is featuring 34 boy’s and 34 girl’s teams from across India.

The opening function was also attended by P Brojen Singh, MLA, Wangjing-Tentha AC as president and Kh Rajmohon Singh, Member Khangabok Zilla Parishad; Th Jadumani Singh, chief advisor of the organising committee, Kh Menjor Mangang, chairman, finance and resource of the organising committee; MS Tiyagi, general secretary, Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI); BS Tirthi, treasurer, KKFI; Suresh Sharma, former general secretary of KKFI, RP Baruah, president East Zone KKFI; Dr M Veto, SDO, Thoubal and K Baruni, president, Manipur Amateur Kho Kho Association as guest of honours.

Boys events

In the opening Group A league match for boys, Maharashtra overwhelmed Bihar 17-3 while Andhra Pradesh thrashed Puducherry by a huge 16-6 margin in a Group D league match.

West Bengal also beat Vidarbha 16-15 in the Group F league match of the day.

Girls events : The first match for girls saw, Kolhapur outclass Bihar by 34-2 margin in a Group C clash while Karnataka beat hosts Manipur by a 15-6 margin in a Group B league match. In yet another one sided match, Maharashtra beat West Bengal by 14-2 points (Group A) while Tripura also registered their first win against Sikkim by 16-4 points in another Group A league match.