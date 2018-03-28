37th National Junior Kho Kho C’ship Manipur beat Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 27 : Manipur junior boys team today enjoyed two wins in the Group G league matches of the ongoing 37th National Junior Kho-Kho Championship organised by Manipur Amateur Kho-Kho Association in association with District Administration, Thoubal under the auspicious of Kho-Kho Federation of India at Basu Ground, Khangabok. A total of 34 boy’s and 34 girl’s teams from across India are participating in this championship. The second day of the tournament was graced by Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen.

Addressing the gatherings, Minister Nemcha Kipgen highlighted the importance of sports and education in shaping a discipline lifestyle and in developing personality. She urged every sportspersons to lead a discipline life so as to flourish in the National and international arenas.

She stated that Manipur is known all over the country as powerhouse of sports. She is optimistic that once the Sports University is completed, the State will produce many more successful sportspersons who will bring laurels to the State as well as to the country. As winning and losing is part of every game, she advised all the sportspersons to take every game as a learning experience and an oppurtunity to enhance the required skills.

Junior Boys

In the first Group G league match Manipur beat Chhattisgarh by 14-10 points before outlasting Madhya Pradesh 25-3.

In another Group G league match, Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 8 points (15-7) to earn full point.

In the Group A league match of the day, Uttar Pradesh beat Tripura by 15-5 points. Uttar Pradesh also outclassed Bihar with a 18-4 win.

In the Group B league matches, Kolhapur dumped Goa by 20-5 points while Chandigarh also defeated Goa by a narrow 16-15 margin.

In the Group D league match, Delhi defeated Puducherry by 22-4 points.

In the Group E league match of the day, Tamil Nadu beat Assam by 19-13. Tamil Nadu also defeated Nagaland convincingly by 18-3 points in another match.

West Bengal earned full points with a 13-3 points against Himachal Pradesh in a Group F league match. In other Group F league matches, Vidarba beat Madhya Bharat by 19-7 margin before outclassing Himachal Pradesh by 12-0 points.

Junior Girl: Maharashtra register first win for junior girls against with an overwhelming 26-3 margin over Sikkim in a Group A league match while West Bengal also defeated Sikkim by 17-2 points in another match. West Bengal also defeated Tripura by 12-6 points in another league match. Vidarba defeated Bihar by 18-5 points in a Group C league match. In another group C league match, Gujarat edged past Kolhapur by 13-12 margin.

Haryana got better of Madhya Pradesh by a narrow 8-7 margin in a Group F league match while Tamil Nadu beat Haryana 10-4.

In the Group G league matches, Puducherry beat Himachal Pradesh by 11-10 points while Odisha outclassed Puducherry with an easy 15-1 margin. In the Group H league match, Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 10-7 to earn full points.

(Inputs from DIPR)