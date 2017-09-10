37th State Open Tennis Brojen clinches men’s singles title

IMPHAL, Sep 9: T Brojen claimed the men’s singles title of the 37th State open Tennis championship 2017 organised by Manipur Tennis Association at Officers’ Club’s Deco-turf, Lamphelpat.

In the final match played today amidst rain, T Brojen beat Bushan Haobam by 6-3, 6-4 points.

Sambhu Singh, Additional Chief Secretary presented prizes to winners in different categories of the tournament.

Biky Sagolsem beat Th Niraj in the U-12 boys category final while Charmy N beat N Lynda in the U-14 girls category. Bushan Haobam beat S Biky in the U-14 boys category final. In the men’s doubles final, T Brojen and Rivaskar pair defeated Bona and Brecker pair. In the 45-yr above doubles category, Tulley Thongbam and N Kangjamba duo beat N Ranjan and Prakash pair.