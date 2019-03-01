38 hill villages surveyed: Shyam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 1: Whereas all the valley districts namely Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Jiribam, Kakching and Thoubal have been fully surveyed, 38 villages of hill districts have also been surveyed, stated Revenue Minister Karam Shyam in the State Assembly in the course of discussing a demand for grant pertaining to Land Revenue, Stamps and District Administration.

One village in Noney district, four in Chandel, 1 in Tengnoupal, five in Kangpokpi, 10 in Pherzawl, 15 in Churachandpur and two in Tamenglong have been surveyed so far, Shyam elaborated.

He said that Revenue Department has been suffering from acute shortage of staff.

There are only 1955 staff against the total sanctioned posts of 3054 which means 1099 posts have been lying vacant, he said.

There are only 77 SDCs against the total requirement of 180.

Out of the total 602 revenue villages, computerisation of land records for 473 villages has been completed. The same exercise for 129 villages is on the verge of completion.

Geo referencing of land records has been done in addition to satellite cadastral mapping, he informed the House.

The budgetary allocation for Revenue Department as per the budget estimates of 2019-20 is Rs 142.88 crore and Rs 135.53 crore would be spent in paying salaries and another Rs 7.35 crore would be set aside to meet office expenditures, Shyam said.

The department collected revenue of Rs 2.18 crore last year. The department was also able to earn revenue of Rs 13.38 crore in the form of judicial and non-judicial registration fees. In spite of all these shortages and limitations, the department has been working at its best capacity, he added. YAS Minister Letpao Haokip said that the State Sports Policy formulated in 2003 is still in force.

All State associations of different sports disciplines recognised by IOA have been recognised by the State Government and they are being provided monetary assistance.

Moreover, outstanding sports persons are being provided incentives or jobs based on their performances, Letpao said.

Construction of playgrounds for each and every Assembly segment would require huge amount nonetheless there is a plan to develop playgrounds for each and every sub-division. There is a one sports complex at every district headquarters including the newly created districts, he said.

Replying to a query raised by MLA O Surjakumar, Letpao informed the House that the Sports Ministry has outsourced the task of constructing National Sports University to Hindustan Steel Corporation Limited.

A total area of 32.90 acres of Senjam Khunou and Koutruk has been handed over to the Centre for the National Sports University. The university is being run at Khuman Lampak Sports complex at present, informed the YAS Minister.

Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Th Shyamkumar said that the State has started exporting organic produces certified by MOMA.

U-Morok is being exported to USA and Australia, ginger to other foreign countries and pineapple is being airlifted, Shyamkumar said.

Out of Rs 37 crore sanctioned for different Central sponsored schemes in 2018-19, Rs 15.50 crore had been released and due utilisation certificates have been sent.

Under these schemes, cold storage warehouses and rural market sheds have been constructed. Floriculture projects are being implemented in Ukhrul, Imphal East and at Sendra, Bishnupur district out of Rs six crore sanctioned by NEC, Shyamkumar added.

MLAs N Loken, Dr Chaltonlien Amo, O Lukhoi, O Surjakumar, Th Lokeshwar, P Brojen, K Govindas and D Korungthang took part in discussing the demands for grants.

Later, the House passed several demands for grants including Rs 142,88,65,000 for Revenue, Stamps & Registration and District Administration, Rs 1745,26,44,000 for Finance, Rs 66,44,48,000 for YAS, Rs 11,81,83,000 for State Excise, Rs 7,46,62,000 for Sales Tax, Other Taxes/Duties on Commodities & Services, Rs 101,65,72,000 for Horticulture & Soil Conservation and Rs 60,28,46,000 for Tourism.