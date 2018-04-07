38th foundation day of BJP Arms missing case related to polls, politics : Biren

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6: Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that the loss of arms from the arms kote of 2nd Bn Manipur Rifles was related to politics and election.

He was speaking at the 38th foundation day of BJP held today at the BJP Manipur Pradesh office of Nityaipat Chuthek.

Some people armed with a couple of guns formed a militant group and they were threatening the people of Manipur. Records about loss of fifty-six 9 mm pistols before BJP came to power have been recovered.

There was a case of arrest of two individuals by Assam Rifles along with arms before the 2017 State Assembly election.

The numbers marked on the weapons seized by Assam Rifles were found matching with the numbers of arms which went missing from the arms kote of 2nd MR, said Biren and reiterated that the arms were lost before March 3 of 2017.

Quoting Assam Rifles’ report, the Chief Minister said that the two individuals were arrested along with arms as they (Assam Rifles) acted on information that some people were confiscating Aadhaar cards and voter cards in connection with the election.

“Truth can never be concealed. I felt terrified when I thought about the huge number of missing arms, numerous cases of fake encounters, the large number of innocent people killed and the atrocities committed”, Biren said.

Recruitment processes for police/security forces preceded by graft practices are now posing serious threats, Biren remarked. He also mentioned about the case of some security personnel selling off live ammunition from 1st MR.

As if they can have their way just because most of the Ministers are new to their jobs, some people were sent in and they attempted to withdraw money using forged CDAs.

As the Government became suspicious, all concerned banks were contacted on March 29 and no cheques were allowed encashment, asserted the Chief Minister.

Subsequently, the Principal Secretary (Finance) was asked to lodge an FIR. As some files were found manipulated using white ink, withdrawal of money was banned without making the same step public. “With the grace of God, the attempts to defame the Government and withdraw money fraudulently were checked in time. As for the particular individual found involved in the fraud, he must get what he sowed”, Biren said.

Informing that due approval has been given for handing over the issue of removing phumdi from Loktak Lake to the CBI, the Chief Minister claimed that the election promises made by BJP leaders to this effect has been fulfilled.

Regarding the Good Friday goof-up, Biren stated that there was an order which said that the last three/four days of the last financial year which happened to be holidays would not be holidays. As learnt from comments posted in social media that one of those days was Good Friday, it was instructed that all those days should be declared holidays except for employees working in banks linked to treasuries.

Even though Good Friday was made a working day, it was further directed to relax the same instruction for Christians working in banks or treasuries, said Biren while seeking forgiveness for the communication gap.

Pointing out that regular Principals have been appointed through Education Department and Associate Professors have been appointed without any graft practices, Biren reiterated that the Go to Village mission would be launched on May 1 so as to take development programmes to the grassroots level.

With a view to replace poppy plantation in the hill areas of the State with Agarwood trees, three lakh Agar plants have been collected at Jiribam, he informed the gathering.

Saying that there are many people who are hypercritical of the BJP-led Government as well as BJP, Biren called upon all members of the Government and the party to be extra careful.

BJP will continue to work for the poor, the needy and the underprivileged, Biren said and asserted that no one would be able to keep away BJP from their mission.

“We are all sons and daughters of the soil and BJP will never do anything which is inimical to the interest of Manipur”, Biren added.