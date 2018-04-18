Jiribam, Apr 17 : The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) District Committee, Jiribam observed the 38th Realisation Day (Meekap Thokpa) at the auditorium of Jiribam Higher Secondary School today, to commemorate the the 1980 uprising of students and public against the influx of outsiders into the State.

The observance began by paying floral tributes to Potshangbam Premananda and Huidrom Lokendro, who lost their lives in the ‘Go Back Foreigners’ movement of AMSU on April 17, 1980.

The observance function was attended by Adhyaksha of Jiribam Kh Janaki Devi as a chief guest, Yurembam Sanjiv Singh, president of AMSU District Committee, Jiribam as functional president and L Romen Singh, president of Jiri Development Organisation (JDO), H Mema Devi, president, JIMPAL, Y Sanjit Singh, Advisor, AMSU District Committee, Jiribam, P Nilakanta Singh, president, AAMSU, Central Committee, Assam, L Renkung Changsan, president, AJTU, Jiribam as guests of honour.