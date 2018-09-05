38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship Bhicky sets up U-14 boys’ summit clash with Ashwajit

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4 : Bhicky Sagolshem will take on Ashwajit Senjam in the final match of the U-14 boys singles competition at the 38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship-2018 being organised by Manipur Tennis Association at Deco Turf Tennis Court of Officers’ Club, Lamphelpat.

Bhicky who sealed an straight sets win over Julius Thiyam yesterday, tamed H Shankar 6-0, 6-2 in the semi-final match today to book the final berth while Ashwajit Senjam carved out a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over spirited Neeraj Thokchom in a hard fought semi-final match.

U-12 Girls Singles

MNC Sanareima cruised into the semi-final of the U-12 Girls singles competition with an 8-0 set win over Manchulu Blessing in the quarter final and will meet L Nandini who overcame G Abha Sharma with a similar 8-0 win in another quarter final match.

Pooja Saikhom also eased past Maxla Chirom 8-0 to set up quarter final clash with Y Thoibi who outshone Y Thoibi 8-1 in another last 8 round clash.

U-14 Girls Singles

N Charmie booked the final berth of the U-14 girls singles competition after a straight sets (6-0, 6-0) win over G Ananya Sharma in the quarter final and an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Y Thoibi in the semi-final.

Y Agu faced a stiff challenge from MNC Sanareima in the quarter final match today before sealing the game 4-6, 6-1 (7-3) and booked the semi-final berth. She will take on L Linda in the semi-final.

Ladies Singles

Bunty Chongtham prevailed over Belina Mutum to notch up a 6-0, 6-0 win in the quarter final clash of the ladies singles competition staged today and set up semi-final clash with Y Agu who secured a hard earned 6-4, 6-4 win over H Puja in another quarter final match staged today. L Linda also made through to the semi-final with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Hijam Melody. Linda will face N Charmie, who got a bye in the semi-final showdown.

Men’s Doubles

The semi-final line up of the men’s doubles competition completed today with T Brojen and Ribhasker beating Mahesh and Bhicky 6-2, 6-0 in the last 8 round clash.

Earlier, T Pamei and Azad Khan pulled off a 7-5, 6-3 win over Pritam and Sanayaima to cruise into the semi-final while Rahul and Becker scraped past Th Ibohal -Tuleshor 6-1, 6-0; and Leelenje and Premjit sealed 6-1, 6-4 win over Suraj and Jiten to reach the last 4 round.

U-12 Boys singles

Ashwajit S reached the final of the U-12 Boys singles competition after overwhelming Th Rajivkumar 6-0, 6-1 in the semi-final match staged today.