38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship gets underway

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 3 : The 38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship being organised by Manipur Tennis Association kick-started today at Officers Club’s Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphelpat. The championship will see players of various age groups compete in singles and doubles events. The first day of the tournament saw completion of semi-final line up of U-12 boys competition.

Th Neeraj booked the semi-final berth of the U-12 boys singles competition with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Johnson Wahengbam. He will face H Shankar, who got a bye and a walkover, in the semi-final.

In other quarter-final matches, S Dhanaraj went down 0-6, 0-6 to S Ashwajit. Ashwajit will take on Th Rajivkumar who beat Rio Keisham 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter final match.

S Dhanaraj made himself into the quarter final with a 8-4 win over Joshua Thiyam in the round of 16.

U-14 Boys singles competition

The semi-final line of the U-14 boys singles competition also completed today. Bhicky Sagolshem who got a bye in the first round enjoyed a clinical 6-0, 6-0 win over Julius Thiyam in the last 8 round of the tournament. Julius beat Mangal Kabrabam 6-4, 6-2 earlier in another first round clash to move into the quarter finals.

Bhicky will face H Shankar, who beat Th Rajivkumar 6-4, 6-0, in the semi-final.

S Ashwajit also moved into the last 4 round of the U-14 boys competition with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Poireinganba L and will take on Th Neeraj who outshone Riyo Keisham 6-0, 6-0 in another quarter final match.

Men’s Singles competition

The men’s singles competition saw 8 players making themselves into the last 8 round. T Brojendro Singh and Th Ribhaskar moved into the quarter finals through walkovers while L Atap saw got better of M Bankim by 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 sets to qualify for the last 8 round.

N Premjit sealed the last 8 round berth with a 6-1, 6-3 win over P Bankim before Rahul Pamei notched up an easy 6-3, 6-0 win over Mahesh A for the last 8 round berth.

Y Leelenje sealed the quarter final berth of the competition beating L Suraj 6-1, 6-4 in another pre-quarter final clash while T Pamei edged out L Jiten 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 before Bhicky Sagolshem made the cut into the quarter final with a 7-6 (5), 1-6 (5) win over H Becker.

U-14 Girls Singles Competition

G Ananya Sharma cruised into the quarter final of the U-14 girls singles competition with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Belina Mutum while Y Thoibi booked the semi-final berth of the competition beating L Nandini 6-1, 5-7 (10-2). L Linda overcame Pooja Saikhom 6-1, 6-0 in another quarter final match and booked the semi-final berth.