38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship T Brojen emerges men’s singles winner

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9 : T Brojen claimed the men’s singles title of the 38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship-2018 organised by Manipur Tennis Association at Deco Turf Tennis Court of Officers’ Club, Lamphelpat.

T Brojen pulled off a 6-4, 6-1 win against Rahul Pamei to claim the men’s title of the championship.

Above 50 years doubles champions, H Ibotombi and Y Ibotombi went down 1-6, 7-5, 9-11 to Tuleshor and Ibohal in the above 45 years men’s doubles final today to finish runners up.

The valedictory function of the championship was graced by Dr Suresh Babu, IAS, Chief Secretary who also gave away prizes to the winners and the runners up.

Men’s singles winner T Brojen walked away Rs 10,000 richer along with certificate and trophy while runners up Rahul Pamei was awarded Rs 5,000. Semifinalists, N Premjit and Bhicky S were awarded Rs 1,000 each.

Ladies singles champion Bunty Chongtham was awarded Rs 5,000 while runners up N Charmie got Rs 3,000. Semifinalists Y Agu and L Linda were encouraged with Rs 1,000 each on the occasion.

Above 50 yrs doubles champions H Ibotombi and Y Ibotombi were awarded Rs 4,000 while runners up Leishemsana and Kuber were feted with Rs 2,000.

U-10 boys champion, Sohan Keisham was feted with Rs 2,000 along with trophy and a certificate while runners up Abha Sharma got Rs 1,000.

Meidingu Ningthemcha Chanu Sanaremia who clinched U-12 girls singles title walked away Rs 4,000 richer while runners up Y Thoibi was encouraged with Rs 2,000. Semifinalists L Nandini and Pooja Saikhom were also encouraged with Rs 1,000 each.

U-14 girls singles champion, N Charmie got Rs 4,000 while runners up L Linda was given Rs 2,000. Semifinalists Y Thoibi and Y Agu were also awarded Rs 1,000 each.

U-12 boys champion, S Ashwajit was awarded Rs 4,000 while runners up H Shankar bagged Rs 2,000. Semifinalists Th Neeraj and Th Rajiv were also encouraged with Rs 1,000 each.

U-14 boys champions, Bhicky Sagolshem was feted with Rs 4,000 while runners up S Ashwajit got Rs 2,000. Semifinalists H Shankar, Th Neeraj also got Rs 1,000 each. Winners, runners up and semifinalists of other age groups were also awarded on the occasion.