38th State Open Tennis Championship Bunty Chongtham clinches ladies’ title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7 : Bunty Chongtham was crowned champion of the ladies competition at the 38th State Open Cash Prize Tennis Championship-2018 being organised by Manipur Tennis Association at Deco Turf Tennis Court of Officers’ Club, Lamphelpat.

Bunty had an easy 6-1, 6-0 win against Charmie Nongmaithem in the final match staged today to claim the title.

Elsewhere, Th Brojen sealed the final berth of the men’s competition beating N Premjit 6-4, 6-1 to set up final clash with Rahul Pamei who routed Bhicky Sagolshem 6-1, 6-1 in another semi-final match.

Above 50 years men’s doubles

The semi-final line ups of the above 50 years men’s competition were also completed today with Leishemsana and Kuber overcoming the pair of Tuleshor and Ibungotombi 6-4, 6-4 in a tensely contested quarter final match.

Leishemsana and Kuber will face T Pamei and O Nabakishore who outwitted Sarat and Iboyaima 6-1, 2-6, 10-5 in a quarter final clash earlier today, in the semi-final.

The pair of Y Ibotombi and H Ibotombi will take on Ranjit and Tomba in another semi-final match of the same competition.

Y Ibotombi and H Ibotombi entered into the semi-final final without breaking a sweat as they got a walkover while Ranjit and Tomba pulled off a hard earned 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 win and booked the semi-final berth.