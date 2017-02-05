LAYO sports meet concludes in style

KANGPOKPI, Feb 4 : The XXI edition of Leikot Area Youth Organization annual sports meet, 2017 which started from January 21 at (L). Genkholun Kipgen playground, Leikot under Saitu Sub Division in Kangpokpi District ended in style today.

The half month long sports meet organized under the theme ‘Love, Unity and Success’ was participated by 20 football teams and 10 teams each of men and women in volleyball.

The sports meet was kicked off by Haokholet Kipgen in the presence of Binod Shah and Mangkholet Kipgen, chief of Leikot on January 21.

Lunsieh Kipgen, IPS, DIG Range-IV graced the closing ceremony as chief guest while Jampu Kipgen, proprietor of Elite Higher Secondary School, Kangpokpi DHQs and Chungpao Kipgen and Kipgen Phungpi attended as guest of honour and functional president respectively.

In the men’s football final, Phaijang YC led the first half of the final match 3-0 after Tongkhanthang Kipgen, Nehgouhao Kipgen and Paogoulam Kipgen scored in the 20th min, 28th min and 50th min.respectively while Phailengkot YC failed to score in the first half.

In the second half, Phailengkot YC fought persistently and managed to score a superb goal in the 71st min through Mangcha but could not score further and Phaijang YC won the match 3-1.

Phaijang YC, Phailengkot YC, Leikot YC and Haiken YC bagged the first, second, third and fourth place carrying a cash prize of Rs10,000/-, Rs 5,000/-, Rs 3,000/- and Rs 2,000/- respectively with a trophy each.

In men’s volleyball, Phaijang YC and Haiken YC bagged the first and second position with a cash prize of Rs 5,000/- and Rs.3,000/- respective with a trophy each while in women’s volleyball, Phaijang YC and SM Munnom YC bagged first and second position with a cash prize of Rs 5,000/- and Rs 2,000/ respectively with a trophy each.

Thomjang YC and Leikot YC bagged the best team and best flag award respectively while Thangcha of Phaijang YC, Lamminlien Kipgen of Haiken YC, Mangminsei Kipgen of Leikot YC and Letkhohen of Phailengkot YC bagged the best goalkeeper, hattrick, top scorer and man of the tournament award respectively.

All the prizes will be distributed during the night session this evening which is to be graced by Major Jasbir Singh, Post Commander, 38 AR Motbung Post, Khageshor Sharma, social worker and Helien Kipgen, social worker as chief guest, guest of honour and functional president respectively.