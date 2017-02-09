LJP announces names of 11 candidates

IMPHAL, Feb 8: Lok Janshakti Party has announced the names of 11 candidates in the first phase with the remaining candidates to be announced soon.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s office at Babupara, LJP National general secretary (North East in charge) Karam Shyam said, “The names of 11 candidates have been announced today in the first phase. The remaining names will be announced in the next two/three days”.

He said that although the party may face some difficulties in covering the 40 A/Cs in the valley, the party’s presence in the hill is quite favourable as LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan is a champion for Dalit, SC, ST and minority struggle.

Shyam said, “One of LJP’s main aims is to bring development to the State without any communal boundaries. The party also aim to bring all round development to the underdeveloped hill areas of the State”.

The party also aims to improve the condition of unemployed and the poor and the needy, he added.

Shyam pointed out that the party will work according to the interests of the people without depending on any other party and will further work towards eliminating corruption from the State if its candidates win the election.

The names of the candidates which were announced today are Takhellambam Samananda of 6-Keirao A/C, Athokpam Kishor Singh of 14-Yaiskul A/C, Karam Shyam of 20-Langthabal A/C, Konthoujam Manoranjan 21-Naoriya Pakhanglakpa A/C, Moirangmayum Thoiba Singh of 22-Wangoi A/C, Ningombam Ibohal Meitei of 29-Kumbi A/C, Kangabam Jadumani Singh of 32-Wangkhem A/C, Wungshim Angkang of 43-Phungyar A/C, Worthington of 44-Ukhrul A/C, Thang Khan Gin of 56-Thanlon A/C and Holkholun of 59-Saikot A/C.