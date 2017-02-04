Lottery for broadcast time slot held

IMPHAL, Feb 3 (DIPR) : A lottery for reservation of time slot for broadcast allotted to different political parties for the 11th General Manipur Legislative Assembly election by ECI was held at the Conference Hall of Old Secretariat, South Block today.

The lottery was conducted under the supervision of CEO, Manipur Vivek Kumar Dewangan and attended by State Nodal Officer Ngangom Uttam, representatives from eight recognised political parties, DDK Imphal and AIR Imphal.

The broadcast timing for DDK Imphal would start from February 16 and end on March 1 from 4.30 pm to 6 except on Sundays.

The broadcast timing for AIR Imphal would start from February 16 and end on March 1 from 6.40 am till 7.30 am and from 6.25 pm to 7.25 pm excluding Sundays.

In both DDK Imphal and AIR Imphal, Indian National Congress (INC) has been allotted 254 mins, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has been allotted 129 mins , Naga People’s Front (NPF) has been allotted 82 mins , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been allotted 81 mins , Communist Party of India (CPI) has been allotted 74 mins, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 55 mins. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), People Democratic Alliance (PDA) have been allotted 45 mins each broadcast time in DDK Imphal and AIR Imphal.