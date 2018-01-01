39th State and Inter District TT Dinesh clinches men’s singles title

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : Y Dinesh of Accountant General clinched men’s singles title while S Thajamanbi (MPSC) won the women’s singles title of the 39th State and Inter District Table Tennis Championship 2017.

The championships was organised under the supervision of Manipur Table Tennis Association at Indoor Stadium, DM College Campus from December 27 and a total of 7 teams took part in it.

The teams which participated in the tournament were, (Imphal East (IE), Imphal West (IW), Thoubal (TBL), Kakching, Bishnupur, Accountant General (AG), and Manipur Police Sports Club (MPSC).

Men’s singles title went to Y Dinesh of AG, who beat L Bikram of MPSC by 11-10, 10-12, 11-2, 13-11, 11-9 points while S Thajamanbi (MPSC) beat N Anna Devi of TBL 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 in the final to win women’s singles.

H Liya of IE defeated Ak Puneswari of TBL 11-6, 11-1, 11-7 to win the cadet girls singles’ title while S Senorita of TBL claimed the sub-junior girls title by defeating H Liya of IE 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

L Bedajit IW got better of N Herojit IE in the final of the cadet boys singles’ final by 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 points.

In the sub-junior boy’s singles’ final, E Thomas of IE defeated H Roddy of Imphal West 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 and claimed the title.

The closing function was attended by Education Minister, Th Radheshyam, H Dev- asekhar Sharma, president, MTTA, N Ibungochoubi, former president, Manipur Mountaineering and Trekking Association as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners.

Members of the MTTA, players and guardians also attended the function.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing function, Th Radheshyam said that games and sports is an inseparable part of the people of Manipur. “The spirit of sports is an intrinsic value present in the blood of the people of the state.”, he stated. Observing the swiftness, fast movement and wrist movement in playing the game of table tennis, the Minister said that the game seems to be a favourable sports discipline with reference to the physical structure and the environment of the state.

He further said that the standard of the table tennis is growing not only in the state and national level but also in the world’s sport arena as well. He called upon the organisers and players that there is a need to put extra efforts for the development of the discipline and nurture the young players for the national and inter national competitions to enable them to bring laurels to the state and nation.

“Games and sports are played, either to maintain healthy body and mind, or to become a champion, in both ways the spirit of sports must be encouraged.” the Minister said.

(Inputs from DIPR)