3rd Annual Meet of Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation held

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7 : The 3rd Annual Meet of the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation held today at Langol Games Village, Imphal. The annual meet was attended by IGP IK Muivah and Armstrong Pamei, Director, YAS as dignitaries.

In his speech, IGP IK Muivah stressed on the importance of hardwork and dedication in honing skills to the budding boxers of the academy.

“Countries like Japan are not able to produce great champions due to the prosperity of their society which provides many venues for life whereas places like Manipur with economic hardships are ideal grounds for finding dedicated sportsperson who are willing to work without distractions”, he said.

Encouraging the boxers of the academy, Olympic bronze medallist, MC Mary also said that only few with extra grit and will to strive will emerge as champions.

Parents and guardians of the boxers also attended the annual meet of the and interacted with the academy officials and dignitaries present on the occasion.