3rd India Open Intl Taekwondo C’ship

IMPHAL, Mar 14 : Delhi Taekwondo Association in association with All India University Taekwondo Council is going to organise the 3rd India Open International Taekwondo Championship 2018 from April 26 to 28 at Thayagraj Indoor Stadium, INA, New Delhi under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India.

Taekwondo Federation of India in its press statement invited all affiliated State taekwondo associations and other central organisation to take part in the said championship.

The last date of receipt of entry forms, along with fees, photos and relevant documents is April 20. Further details can be had from Taekwondo Federation of India or Delhi Taekwondo Association.