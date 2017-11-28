3rd International Kang India-M, Bangladesh advance

IMPHAL, Nov 27 : India -M Kangkhut were awarded a walk over as Myanmar Kangkhut could not appear due to some injuries today in the ongoing 3rd International Invitation Kang Tournament 2017 organised jointly by Art and Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs and Sports Departments under the aegis of Manipur Kang Association as a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival.

In another match held at Singjamei Kangshang, India-C suffered a 12-13 loss to Bangladesh.

Both teams finished the game in a 9-9 draw during regulation time and Bangladesh secured one point ahead in the extra time.