3rd IW boxing championship

IMPHAL, Sep 29: W Thoibi Chanu of SRBA and Kh Anju Devi of TBA beat their respective opponents to enter final (C-46 sub-junior girls category) of the 3rd Imphal West district level boxing championship today. Other winners of today matches included Sh Bijeta Chanu of SRBA and Bindya Devi Naorem of MRBF (C48); Eliza Thounaijam of SRBA and Kh Bidyarani Devi of MRBF (A-46); Sanathoi of TBA and N Dolly Devi of TBA (A-57).

In the sub-junior boys catagory, M Jadumani of TBA beat A Jotin, IND (D-34); L Jackson went down to L Abhijit (D-36); L Edipak beat A Ramakanta (D-40). The day also saw Th Suraj (C-42), P Kingson Singh (C44), N Rohit Singh (C-46), M Mekash (C-48), Ch Tiger Meitei (B-46), H Bhemjit (B48), Ronald Abujam (B-50) and Awungshi Ngathingpam (A-52) beating their respective opponents.