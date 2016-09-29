3rd IW dist level boxing championship Bindiya enters semi-final

IMPHAL, Sep 28 : Bindiya Naorem of MRBF boxed her way to the semi-final in the sub-junior women’s category of the 3rd Imphal West District Level Boxing Championship underway at Khuman Lampak. The tournament is organised by Imphal West District Amateur Boxing Championship under the aegis of MABA. In a quarter final match of the sub-junior women category Bindiya Devi Naorem outboxed L Christina Devi of TBA to book a berth in the semi-final.

In the sub-junior men’s category in D-40 group E Edipak set up a final date with Asem Ramakanta. In the first semi-final match of the day E Edipak Singh of SRBA outpointed A Chanthoi Singh of TBA to set up a final date with Th Suraj Singh of IND who despatched Kh Rohit Singh of IND in another semi-final.